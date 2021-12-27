#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 27 December 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in Meath forest area

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 27 Dec 2021, 3:19 PM
1 hour ago 9,510 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5641172
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man was stabbed a number of times in Co Meath yesterday. 

At around 8pm, a man in his 40s was in his car in the Balrath Woods area of Burtonstown, near Navan.

Two men approached the vehicle and attacked the man. He received a number of stab wounds, gardaí said. 

It is understood that gardaí are exploring the possibility that the man was lured to the area.

He was treated at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the serious assault or who may have information to come forward. 

They are looking to hear from anyone who was near the entrance to Balrath Woods and may have noticed any people or vehicles between 7.30pm and 9pm last night.

Any road users who may have passed the area at this time with dash-cam footage are also asked to contact gardaí. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie