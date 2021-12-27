Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in Meath forest area

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man was stabbed a number of times in Co Meath yesterday.

At around 8pm, a man in his 40s was in his car in the Balrath Woods area of Burtonstown, near Navan.

Two men approached the vehicle and attacked the man. He received a number of stab wounds, gardaí said.

It is understood that gardaí are exploring the possibility that the man was lured to the area.

He was treated at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the serious assault or who may have information to come forward.

They are looking to hear from anyone who was near the entrance to Balrath Woods and may have noticed any people or vehicles between 7.30pm and 9pm last night.

Any road users who may have passed the area at this time with dash-cam footage are also asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.