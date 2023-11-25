Investigation launched after staff at supermarket threatened with knife in Dublin

AN INVESTIGATION IS ongoing after it is understood a staff member of an Aldi supermarket in Ashtown, Co Dublin was threatened with a knife by a man last night.

Shortly after 9pm gardaí were alerted to reports of a customer who had threatened a staff member of the local supermarket with a knife in the store.

It’s understood the customer left the premises empty handed, a spokesperson for gardaí told The Journal.

No arrests have been made at this time.

“No one was harmed in the course of the incident”, the spokesperson added.

Images circulated on social media show a large garda presence at the scene afterwards.

The Aldi was closed shortly after the incident took place, according to the posts.

Gardaí in Cabra are now investigating the incident.