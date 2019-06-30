Man in his 20s dies in single-vehicle collision in Tipperary

Portroe, Co Tipperary, near where the road collision took place.

Portroe, Co Tipperary, near where the road collision took place.

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man died in single-vehicle collision in Co Tipperary this morning.

The fatal road collision occurred on the Portroe to Garrykennedy Road outside Nenagh in Co Tipperary at around 5.30am today.

The male victim, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His remains have been take to the Mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

The other three occupants of the car, two men aged in their 20s and one man in his late teens, were taken to University Hospital Limerick with non life-threatening injuries.

The scene has been examined by Garda Forensic Examiners and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and who may have dash-cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Nenagh on 067 50450.