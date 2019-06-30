This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 30 June, 2019
Man in his 20s dies in single-vehicle collision in Tipperary

The three other occupants of the car, two men aged in their 20s and one man in his late teens, have non life-threatening injuries.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 1:31 PM
Portroe, Co Tipperary, near where the road collision took place.
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man died in single-vehicle collision in Co Tipperary this morning.

The fatal road collision occurred on the Portroe to Garrykennedy Road outside Nenagh in Co Tipperary at around 5.30am today.

The male victim, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His remains have been take to the Mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

The other three occupants of the car, two men aged in their 20s and one man in his late teens, were taken to University Hospital Limerick with non life-threatening injuries.

The scene has been examined by Garda Forensic Examiners and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and who may have dash-cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Nenagh on 067 50450.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

