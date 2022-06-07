Man being treated in hospital after light aircraft crash in Co Leitrim

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A MAN IS being treated in hospital after a light aircraft crash in Co Leitrim yesterday.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash near Drumlish, close to the Longford-Leitrim border, at around 9.30pm last night.
The man was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar to be treated for his injuries.
A garda spokesperson said the scene has been preserved pending an investigation by the Department of Transport’s Air Accident Investigation Unit.
The Irish Aviation Authority has been notified.
