Man being treated in hospital after light aircraft crash in Co Leitrim

A MAN IS being treated in hospital after a light aircraft crash in Co Leitrim yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash near Drumlish, close to the Longford-Leitrim border, at around 9.30pm last night.

The man was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar to be treated for his injuries.

A garda spokesperson said the scene has been preserved pending an investigation by the Department of Transport’s Air Accident Investigation Unit.

The Irish Aviation Authority has been notified.