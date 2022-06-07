#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 7 June 2022
Advertisement

Man being treated in hospital after light aircraft crash in Co Leitrim

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at around 9.30pm last night.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 7 Jun 2022, 5:37 PM
14 minutes ago 648 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5785004
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

A MAN IS being treated in hospital after a light aircraft crash in Co Leitrim yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash near Drumlish, close to the Longford-Leitrim border, at around 9.30pm last night.

The man was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar to be treated for his injuries.

A garda spokesperson said the scene has been preserved pending an investigation by the Department of Transport’s Air Accident Investigation Unit.

The Irish Aviation Authority has been notified.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie