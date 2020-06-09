This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (39) accused of sexual assault and false imprisonment of two women on same day

The man was extradited from England and charged today.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 9 Jun 2020, 1:47 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A 39-YEAR-OLD man is to face trial accused of the sexual assault and false imprisonment of two women on Dublin streets on the same day.

Philip Murphy, who is of no fixed address but from Clondalkin in Dublin, was extradited from England and was charged today at Store Street Garda station.

He is accused of sexually assaulting two women, falsely imprisoning and threatening to kill or cause them serious harm.

The offences are alleged to have happened on two streets in the Dublin 1 area on 25 February in 2016.

Dressed in a striped jumper, blue jeans and a facemask, he sat silently at the side of the courtroom.

A European Arrest Warrant had been issued earlier and he was brought back yesterday on flight that landed at Casement Aerodrome.

Detective Garda Emma Ryan said she arrested him at 5.05pm on foot of six warrants issued by the district in 2018.

He was taken Store Street Garda station and was charged on Monday evening. “He made no reply to the charges after caution,” Detective Garda Ryan told Judge Colin Daly.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment, in the circuit court, she said.

Defence solicitor Emer O’Sullivan said there was no bail application.

Judge Daly remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday. The case will be listed for mention then, and will be remanded further pending completion of a book of evidence.

He acceded to the defence solicitor’s request to make a recommendation that after two weeks her client would be transferred from Cloverhill Prison to another prison.

Legal aid was granted to Murphy, who has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Tom Tuite

