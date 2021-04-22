#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 22 April 2021
Advertisement

Man goes on trial in Spain for killing and eating his mother

The suspect faces a 15-year sentence.

By AFP Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 7:38 AM
17 minutes ago 3,985 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5416815
Image: Shutterstock/Georges Hanna
Image: Shutterstock/Georges Hanna

SPANISH PROSECUTORS ARE seeking a 15-year sentence for a man who strangled his mother, chopped up her body then ate her remains who went on trial in Madrid this week.

Known as the “cannibal of Ventas” after the district where police discovered the blood-stained flat containing some grisly remains, the suspect – Albert S.G. – is on trial for murder and desecrating a body.

According to the indictment, the incident occurred in early 2019 when the suspect had a row with his 69-year-old mother at the flat they shared in Ventas next to Madrid’s famous bullring.

He is alleged to have strangled his mother then dragged her into her bedroom, where he used a saw and two kitchen knives to cut her up “in order to get rid of the body”, it said.

“Once he had started cutting up the body, he began eating the remains over the course of about 15 days, storing other parts in various plastic containers around the house and in the fridge,” it said.

He also put some of the remains into plastic bags and threw them into the bin.

Testifying in court on Wednesday, a police officer who entered the flat said the suspect told them he had eaten some of the remains raw, while others parts he had cooked or given to the dog, local media reported.

The suspect was arrested on 23 February, 2019, after police turned up to inquire after his mother who had been reported missing by a friend, local media reports said at the time.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Asked at the door if his mother was inside, he said she was, and let them in.

“We found a hellish scene,” an unidentified police officer told Telecinco news channel, with police saying the suspect was known for having drug issues.

Prosecutors want him jailed for 15 years and have called for him to pay €90,000 in compensation to his older brother.

© AFP 2021. Comments have been closed.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie