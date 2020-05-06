This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man wanted over multiple theft offences across country arrested at Co Mayo checkpoint

He is due to appear before a sitting of Ballina District Court on 26 May.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 6 May 2020, 7:17 PM
1 hour ago 9,711 Views No Comments
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A MAN WHO was sought in connection with multiple theft offences across the country has been arrested at a checkpoint in Co Mayo. 

At 5.15pm on Saturday, 2 May, members of the Mayo Roads Policing Unit stopped a black Volkswagen Golf while conducting a MIT checkpoint at Newpark in Swinford and observed that the tax disc displayed looked to be false. 

Using the Garda mobility app at the roadside, gardaí were immediately alerted to issues with the driver’s vehicle. 

Though the app, gardaí were made aware that the car was displaying cloned registration plates and that the driver was sought for deception thefts nationwide. 

It was also established that the car being driven was stolen from Howth, Co Dublin in November 2019. 

The car was seized by gardaí and the man was arrested.

He was conveyed to Ballina Garda Station and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

The man, who is in his early 30s, is sought by gardaí in respect of a series of fraud matters. 

He was charged in connection with fraud in Co Mayo and Co Westmeath, and with the unauthorised taking of a car in Dublin. 

He is due to appear before a sitting of Ballina District Court on 26 May. 

The man is believed to be involved in conducting a number of deception thefts in shops. 

An investigation is underway in respect of the use of fraudulent vehicle documentation. All relevant Garda districts were notified of the arrest. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

Hayley Halpin
