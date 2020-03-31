This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 31 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man accused of attempting to bite and spit at gardaí refused bail

Radu Timoc was arrested yesterday evening for suspected drink-driving.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 5:21 PM
1 hour ago 12,649 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5062931
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Shutterstock.com
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Shutterstock.com

A 51-YEAR-old construction worker has been refused bail after he was accused of threatening to give gardai the coronavirus before attempting to bite and spit at them following his arrest in Dublin.

Radu Timoc, with an address at Harrington Street in Dublin 8, was arrested yesterday evening for suspected drink-driving.

He was charged with careless driving, failing to give gardai a breath specimen, resisting arrest, making threats to kill or cause serious harm to a Garda and a Garda sergeant, and violent behaviour at Irishtown Garda station.

Garda Ruth Finnegan told Judge John Cheatle at Dublin District Court that Timoc made no reply when charged.

She objected to bail and told the court the threat charge could carry a maximum 10-year sentence.

She said Timoc was driving erratically at Merrion Square north and she observed him mount a kerb as he took a left turn.

Garda Finnegan said Timoc swerved across two lanes and narrowly avoided a cyclist.

She signalled him to stop but after he halted his car “jolted forward again”.

The garda patrol car parked in front of him and he became agitated, the court heard.

It was alleged he refused to be breathalysed and “threatened gardai that he had coronavirus and was in the Romanian mafia”.

The court heard he was originally from Romania but has lived in Ireland for the past 15 years.

She alleged Timoc tried to spit and bite gardai and as a result she believed he was a danger to members of An Garda Siochana and the public.

She did not agree with defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght that it was a case he got carried away. The solicitor said his client had too much to drink and had not bitten or spat at them.

Garda Finnegan replied that the reason was Timoc was restrained and held on the ground, however, he did spit on the ground, she added.

She agreed he was a lot quieter now and the court heard he was fully employed, had no prior convictions or history of warrants.

She reiterated her concern he was a risk to gardai and the public.

Pleading for bail, Lysaght said his client should not have been driving and should have complied with gardai.

The solicitor said Timoc may have misunderstood what the garda was saying.

Denying bail, Judge Cheatle said, “Unfortunately due to the current crisis I cannot not take the risk that he would make good on his threat to bite or spit at members of An Garda Siochana or the public if he finds himself in similar circumstances.”

Timoc was granted legal aid and remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie