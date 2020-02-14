This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 14 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who shot bystander in chest at Dublin scrapyard jailed for five years

The incident took place on 4 August 2018.

By Declan Brennan Friday 14 Feb 2020, 4:57 PM
1 hour ago 6,561 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5007970
The area around Cullen's Yard in west Dublin.
Image: Google Street View
The area around Cullen's Yard in west Dublin.
The area around Cullen's Yard in west Dublin.
Image: Google Street View

A MAN WHO shot an innocent bystander in the chest when he fired a shotgun in a west Dublin breaker’s yard has been jailed for five years.

James Gallagher (33) of Cushlawn Park, Tallaght, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm and recklessly discharging a firearm at Cullen’s Yard, Greenhill Road, Walkinstown on 4 August, 2018. 

Garda Aidan Devenney told Diana Stuart BL, prosecuting, that John O’Connor was at the scrapyard to buy car parts when he saw a man holding a single-barrel shotgun. 

This man discharged the gun. O’Connor didn’t realise he had been shot but he was knocked to the ground after receiving multiple gunshot pellet wounds. 

Gallagher and another man left the scene on foot and a witness then saw a car driving away at speed. 

O’Connor was not the intended target of the discharged shotgun, the garda said. The victim rang for an ambulance and was brought to Tallaght Hospital. 

Another man also received minor injuries but did not need to attend hospital. The firearm was never found. 

Gda Devenney said the shooting related to the sale of a red Seat Ibiza the day before and that CCTV had identified Gallagher at this incident. Gardaí also recovered a pair of discarded tracksuit bottoms that contained a phone linked to Gallagher. 

Gallagher has 42 previous convictions, including convictions for theft, criminal damage, possession of drugs for sale or supply and road traffic offences. He has two children. 

Ciaran O’Loughlin SC, defending, said that his client was one of eight children and had left school at 14 and taken up work.

He said Gallagher had begun to use heroin at an early age, but had since become clean of drugs. 

He said his client was “deeply sorry and apologetic” for this crimes.

Judge Elma Sheahan said the reckless firing of a shotgun in a public place was egregious and unacceptable. She noted Gallagher has made significant and successful efforts to get clean of drug addiction. 

She imposed a number of concurrent sentences, resulting in an operative sentence of five years. The sentence runs from 4 December, 2018 when Gallagher went into custody.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan
@decoy12345

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie