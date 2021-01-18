Man and woman charged over aggravated burglary in Cork residence

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING AN aggravated burglary that occurred in Co Cork yesterday have arrested two people.

Two people were reported to have forcibly entered into a residence in Skibbereen yesterday morning at 5am, and proceeded to threaten its three occupants.

The property was covered with petrol and the occupants were threatened with a knife.

No serious injuries were reported and no property was reported stolen.

Following inquiries, Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 20s, and a woman, aged in her 40s, in connection with this incident.

They were detained at Bantry Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Jutice Act 1984. They have since both been charged and are due to appear before Bandon District Court today at 10.30am.

Comments have been closed as the case is due before the courts.