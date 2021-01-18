#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Monday 18 January 2021
Advertisement

Man and woman charged over aggravated burglary in Cork residence

The property was covered with petrol and the occupants were threatened with a knife during the incident.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 18 Jan 2021, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 4,377 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5328018
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING AN aggravated burglary that occurred in Co Cork yesterday have arrested two people.

Two people were reported to have forcibly entered into a residence in Skibbereen yesterday morning at 5am, and proceeded to threaten its three occupants.

The property was covered with petrol and the occupants were threatened with a knife.

No serious injuries were reported and no property was reported stolen.

Following inquiries, Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 20s, and a woman, aged in her 40s, in connection with this incident.

They were detained at Bantry Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Jutice Act 1984. They have since both been charged and are due to appear before Bandon District Court today at 10.30am.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Comments have been closed as the case is due before the courts.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie