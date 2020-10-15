#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 15 October 2020
Advertisement

Man and woman arrested as part of investigations into prostitution and organised crime

They are currently being detained at a Dublin garda station.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 8:51 PM
20 minutes ago 3,964 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5234800
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN AND a woman have been arrested as part of ongoing investigations into prostitution and organised crime. 

The investigations are being carried out by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) targeting people suspected to be involved in organised prostitution, the establishment of brothels and related suspected money laundering offences. 

The man and woman, aged in their 40s and 20s respectively, are currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at a Dublin garda station. 

“These arrests are significant in the ongoing investigations being carried out by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau into suspected organised prostitution and the establishment of brothels throughout the jurisdiction,” Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly said. 

“The investigations have culminated in the significant arrests of two persons who are currently detained pursuant to organised crime related legislation,” Daly said. 

“The investigations concerns reflect An Garda Síochána’s victim centred approach to tackling criminality of the nature suspected and its pursuit to keep people safe.” 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie