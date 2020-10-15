Man and woman arrested as part of investigations into prostitution and organised crime

A MAN AND a woman have been arrested as part of ongoing investigations into prostitution and organised crime.

The investigations are being carried out by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) targeting people suspected to be involved in organised prostitution, the establishment of brothels and related suspected money laundering offences.

The man and woman, aged in their 40s and 20s respectively, are currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at a Dublin garda station.

“These arrests are significant in the ongoing investigations being carried out by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau into suspected organised prostitution and the establishment of brothels throughout the jurisdiction,” Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly said.

“The investigations have culminated in the significant arrests of two persons who are currently detained pursuant to organised crime related legislation,” Daly said.

“The investigations concerns reflect An Garda Síochána’s victim centred approach to tackling criminality of the nature suspected and its pursuit to keep people safe.”