This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 14 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man and woman charged in relation to fatal Dublin shooting in November

Wayne Whelan’s body was found with gunshot wounds in a burning car in Lucan.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 14 May 2020, 10:35 AM
44 minutes ago 3,632 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5098684
The scene where the burning car was found in Lucan.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
The scene where the burning car was found in Lucan.
The scene where the burning car was found in Lucan.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A MAN AND a woman have been charged in relation to the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found in Dublin last year.

Wayne Whelan’s body was found in a burning car in the Mount Andrew Rise area of Lucan on 18 November. He was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and had sustained a number of gunshot wounds.

A man, aged in his 40s, and a woman, aged in her 20s, have been charged this morning in relation to the fatal shooting, Gardaí said.

Both are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court No 4) today at 10.30am.

Previous arrests had been made in February, and two men were charged in December.

Comments have been closed as people are due before the courts.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie