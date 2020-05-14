Man and woman charged in relation to fatal Dublin shooting in November

The scene where the burning car was found in Lucan.

A MAN AND a woman have been charged in relation to the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found in Dublin last year.

Wayne Whelan’s body was found in a burning car in the Mount Andrew Rise area of Lucan on 18 November. He was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and had sustained a number of gunshot wounds.

A man, aged in his 40s, and a woman, aged in her 20s, have been charged this morning in relation to the fatal shooting, Gardaí said.

Both are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court No 4) today at 10.30am.

Previous arrests had been made in February, and two men were charged in December.

Comments have been closed as people are due before the courts.