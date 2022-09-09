UK police arrest man at airport in connection with IRA's 1996 Manchester bomb

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with the 1996 Provisional IRA bombing in Manchester city centre.

Greater Manchester Police have said that the man was arrested yesterday at Birmingham Airport and remains in police custody.

Police say that the man was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences connected to the “IRA bomb detonation that shook Manchester City Centre in 1996″.

Nobody was killed in the massive blast but 212 people suffered injuries, including a number of people who were badly hurt.

Several coded warnings were sent to police, newspapers and television stations in advance of the blast and a huge emergency evacuation of much of the city took place.

Police were unable, however, to defuse the device. The bomb was reported as the largest bomb to be planted in Great Britain since the Second World War.

The bombing came during the period between the two IRA ceasefires in 1994 and 1997.

Speaking today, Head of Investigations for Counter Terrorism Policing North West Detective Superintendent Andrew Meeks said:

Although thankfully no-one was killed during the 1996 Manchester bombing by the IRA, hundreds of people were left with injuries – many of which were life changing – and many more across Greater Manchester and the North West were affected by what happened on that day.

“We have always been committed to holding those responsible for the attack to account and bringing them to justice and have been reinvestigating for several years,” he said.

“Following the arrest, we have contacted individuals who were victims of this horrific attack to ensure that they’re updated, as we know for many people this will bring back memories of that terrible day and we are doing all we can to support our communities and those who were affected.”