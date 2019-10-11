Counter terrorism police investigating after five people stabbed at Manchester shopping centre

Updated 13 minutes ago
A MAN HAS BEEN arrested in Manchester after several people were stabbed in the city centre this afternoon.
Video and photos posted on Twitter show a large number of Greater Manchester Police officers at the Manchester Arndale shopping centre.
Counter terrorism police are now investigating the incident.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Greater Manchester Police said that a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault.
The man has been taken to custody for questioning.
North West Ambulance Service said it had treated four people at the scene after being called at 11.17am to a stabbing incident.
“We are still on the scene. It is a stabbing incident.
“We’ve got quite a few resources there,” a spokesman for the service said.
They refused to give details on the severity of the injuries.
Video shared on social media shows a man on the ground being restrained by police.
The Manchester Metrolink confirmed that trams were delayed because of the incident.
With reporting from Press Association
