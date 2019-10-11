This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 11 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Counter terrorism police investigating after five people stabbed at Manchester shopping centre

A man has been arrested.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 11 Oct 2019, 12:58 PM
27 minutes ago 2,618 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4847244
Police outside the Arndale Centre in Manchester.
Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images
Police outside the Arndale Centre in Manchester.
Police outside the Arndale Centre in Manchester.
Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Updated 13 minutes ago

A MAN HAS BEEN arrested in Manchester after several people were stabbed in the city centre this afternoon. 

Video and photos posted on Twitter show a large number of Greater Manchester Police officers at the Manchester Arndale shopping centre. 

Counter terrorism police are now investigating the incident. 

In a statement posted on Twitter, Greater Manchester Police said that a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault. 

The man has been taken to custody for questioning. 

Police confirmed that five people have been stabbed and have been taken to hospital. 

“In these early stages we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them,” a statement from the Greater Manchester Police said. 

“Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances”. 

stabbing-at-manchester-arndale-centre A screenshot of video showing police running through the Arndale Centre in Manchester. Source: @GrizzleMarine/PA Wire/PA Images

North West Ambulance Service said it had treated four people at the scene after being called at 11.17am to a stabbing incident.

“We are still on the scene. It is a stabbing incident.

“We’ve got quite a few resources there,” a spokesman for the service said.

They refused to give details on the severity of the injuries.

Video shared on social media shows a man on the ground being restrained by police.

The Manchester Metrolink confirmed that trams were delayed because of the incident. 

With reporting from Press Association

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie