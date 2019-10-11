Counter terrorism police investigating after five people stabbed at Manchester shopping centre

Police outside the Arndale Centre in Manchester.

A MAN HAS BEEN arrested in Manchester after several people were stabbed in the city centre this afternoon.

Video and photos posted on Twitter show a large number of Greater Manchester Police officers at the Manchester Arndale shopping centre.

Counter terrorism police are now investigating the incident.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Greater Manchester Police said that a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault.

The man has been taken to custody for questioning.

A screenshot of video showing police running through the Arndale Centre in Manchester. Source: @GrizzleMarine/PA Wire/PA Images

North West Ambulance Service said it had treated four people at the scene after being called at 11.17am to a stabbing incident.

“We are still on the scene. It is a stabbing incident.

“We’ve got quite a few resources there,” a spokesman for the service said.

They refused to give details on the severity of the injuries.

Video shared on social media shows a man on the ground being restrained by police.

The Manchester Metrolink confirmed that trams were delayed because of the incident.

With reporting from Press Association