This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 2 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Major incident declared in Manchester as hazardous chemical taken from stolen van

Talunex is highly toxic if swallowed and emits a very toxic gas upon contact with water and acids.

By Press Association Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 7:48 PM
1 hour ago 14,364 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5140078

POLICE IN GREATER Manchester have declared a major incident after a hazardous chemical was removed from a stolen van.

The capsules of Talunex – used to control vermin – were in a grey aluminium box taken from a Ford Transit van found abandoned in Leconfield Drive, Blackley, at about 11.45am yesterday.

Superintendent Rebecca Boyce said: “Our rationale for declaring a major incident is that if handled or stored incorrectly, Talunex poses a very real risk to public health.

“Additionally, our investigation and any recovery of Talunex requires multi-agency specialists.

“Our priority is locating and safely recovering the Talunex.

“I would like to use this opportunity to appeal directly to the person/people who removed it from the van to contact the police, or Crimestoppers anonymously.

“I must stress that Talunex should not be touched, sniffed, eaten or allowed to come into contact with water.

“If this has happened or happens, please seek medical assistance immediately.

“Under no circumstances should Talunex be disposed of in general waste or flushed down a toilet or plughole.”

Talunex is highly toxic if swallowed and emits a very toxic gas upon contact with water and acids, added police.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The capsules are light grey, garden pea-sized spheres with a seam around the centre.

Dr Matt Pegorie, from Public Health England, said: “We urge members of the public who think they have come into contact with the capsules and are experiencing ill-effects to seek urgent medical attention.

“Possible symptoms include nausea, vomiting, chest pain, stomach pain and difficulty in breathing.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie