Man leaves a bag full of drugs on a Manchester tram along with his name and address

Greater Manchester Police Trafford North said on Facebook a “poor individual” had forgotten his rucksack.

By Sean Murray Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 2:58 PM
44 minutes ago 6,112 Views 14 Comments
Image: GMP Trafford North/Facebook
A RUCKSACK WAS left behind on a Manchester tram this week, helpfully containing the owner’s name and address in it. 

However, there was also a quantity of drugs found in the rucksack.

A large amount of white powder, 25 tablets, small snap bags containing white rocks, snap bags containing white powder and scales were all found in the bag after staff from the Manchester Metrolink spotted it unattended.

Poking fun at the incident on Facebook, Greater Manchester Police Trafford North said: “Police appeal to reunite lost property with its owner. A poor individual has forgotten his rucksack while travelling on the tram on the Bury line. 

[Manchester Metrolink] have located the bag and have checked for any identification inside to reunite the property with its owner… thankfully the owner of the bag was helpful enough to leave his Community Payback card, his name and address.

The Facebook account for the police closed with some hashtags: “#thoughtfuldealer #dealornodeal #nodeal #honeyiforgotmydrugs.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

