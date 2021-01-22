Of the 1,074 arrivals into Dublin Airport yesterday, only one person did not have a negative PCR test with them

Government say only small numbers are not adhering to the new rules requiring PCR tests upon arrival.

OF THE 1,074 passenger arrivals into Dublin Airport yesterday, only one person did not have a negative PCR test with them.

On Wednesday, the airport had 928 arrivals, where eight people did not have a PCR test.

As of this month, all passengers into Ireland from any country have to provide a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours.

If you travel without a prior test result, passengers can be subject to a €1,000 fine, or detention of one month.

The gardaí told TheJournal.ie that it is currently investigating a number of breaches of the new regulations, with files on each breach of the regulations being sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí says the breaches of the public health regulations do not provide a reason to ‘turn back’ or refuse any traveller ‘leave to land’ in this jurisdiction.

Foreign Affairs Minister said today that there was “very strong compliance” with the PCR test requirements. He said the gardaí may follow up on the total number of 80 people who arrived recently, he said.

While government is not considering mandatory quarantine for all passengers into Ireland, ministers will consider such a measure for the small numbers that do not adhere to the new rules.

While only essential travel is advised, they highlighted some people travelling without a PCR test are doing so on compassionate grounds, where a relative has suddenly taken ill or passed away.

A number of Opposition parties are calling for mandatory quarantine for all arrivals, however, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has stated that such a system is not workable and is disproportionate.

Since the outset of the pandemic, the National Public Health Emergency has advised stringent travel rules, such as mandatory quarantine.

Government sources state that this figures for those not adhering is “very, very small”, with the majority, as shown in the numbers above, are adhering to the requirement of a negative PCR test.

They state there needs to be some perspective around the numbers when discussing the issue of passengers not presenting with PCR tests and calls for mandatory quarantine.

Varadkar has said if a wider mandatory system was to be introduced in Ireland, it could only be done if the UK adopted the same system.

While the UK has said it is considering mandatory quarantine, sources state the UK plan, if adopted, is no where near fruition.

The EU is considering a more unified approach when it comes to travel between member States.

Mandatory quarantine does not appear to be on the cards, but EU countries are likely to sign up to Ireland’s current regulations for the PCR test requirement.

On average, around 2,000 passengers are flying into the country each day – down 99% on normal numbers pre-pandemic.

Sources believe the threat of mandatory quarantine for those that arrive with no negative PCR test will be a good deterrent, stating that those calling for mandatory quarantine for all arrivals are over-simplifying what such a system would involve.