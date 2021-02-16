Incorporeal Cabinet meeting to be held later today to sign-off on mandatory hotel quarantine

THE CABINET WILL hold an incorporeal meeting later today to sign-off on primary legislation which will introduce mandatory quarantining at hotels in Ireland.

It is understood the Bill wasn’t “fully ready” for today’s Cabinet meeting this morning, with some “fine tuning” needed later today on the details before it is fully signed off on by ministers.

The Bill on mandatory quarantine of passengers arriving into Ireland from a list of 20 red list countries will mean people arriving into Ireland could pay up to €2,000 for their stay in a hotel for two weeks.

While the exact cost is not set out in the legislation it is understood it is not expected to be far off the £1,700 cost that is charged in the UK.

Health Stephen Donnelly has told the Cabinet that a high level implementation group will work out the operational details, such as how to deal with instances of non-compliance, when people arrive into Ireland without having arranged their quarantine in advance.

It is understood that the group will also be tasked with establishing options for a system to handle advanced reservation, with a focus on private providers – the preference is thought to be for an outfit that can provide transportation as well as hotel accommodation.

It has long been mooted that private security companies will be tasked with looking after the facilities, however, Cabinet was also told today that they would have no enforcement powers in detailing someone should the decide to leave the hotel.

In that case, gardaí would be called to attend for breaches in the Covid-19 regulations.

Despite the measure being announced a number of weeks ago, the legislation to underpin the mandatory isolation of people in hotels has only been drafted.

The bill, which could be published today or Wednesday, will go to the Dáil for approval this Thursday, before going to the Seanad next Friday.

The legislation sets out only limited exits will be permitted from quarantine for example, if someone has to be transferred to another facility for some reason, or if someone subsequently tests positive for Covid-19 and has to be transferred to a Covid facility or hospital.

Upon finishing quarantine, travellers will receive a letter of completion for their stay in hotel quarantine.