#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 16 July 2021
Advertisement

Turkey and the UAE among 34 countries removed from hotel quarantine list

Cuba will be added to the list from 4am on Tuesday.

By Adam Daly Friday 16 Jul 2021, 11:36 PM
6 minutes ago 604 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5498103
Image: Sam boal/RollingNews
Image: Sam boal/RollingNews

THIRTY-FOUR STATES have been removed from the Mandatory Hotel Quarantine list, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed.

The countries are Afghanistan, Angola, Bahrain, Burundi, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, French Guiana, Guyana, Haiti, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lesotho, Malawi, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Panama, The Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, and Zambia.

There are now 29 countries on the list, with the addition of Cuba – starting from 4am on Tuesday, 20 July.

The full list of countries still on the MHQ list can be read here. People flying into Ireland from these countries must spend 14 days in a designated hotel upon arrival.

Those who enter the hotel quarantine system can leave after 11 days if they receive a negative PCR test on the tenth day of their stay.

Those coming from countries not on the designated list are required to quarantine at home for 14 days, or until they receive a negative Covid-19 test within five days of arrival.

From 19 July, fully-vaccinated travellers from Britain to Ireland will no longer need to self-isolate on arrival here, according to the Irish Embassy in London. 

“Fully vaccinated travellers from GB to IE will not need a pre-departure PCR test or to quarantine at home on arrival. You will need proof of being fully vaccinated – NHS Covid Pass, vaccination status letter or paper vaccine card will all be accepted,” the embassy tweeted, adding that all passengers will still need to complete the Online Passenger Locator Form.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“People who are not fully vaccinated will need a negative pre-departure PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Ireland. 14 days home quarantine will apply but a negative PCR test taken from day 5 after arrival can end your quarantine.” 

Ireland is to reopen to international travel from 19 July.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie