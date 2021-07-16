Turkey and the UAE among 34 countries removed from hotel quarantine list

THIRTY-FOUR STATES have been removed from the Mandatory Hotel Quarantine list, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed.

The countries are Afghanistan, Angola, Bahrain, Burundi, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, French Guiana, Guyana, Haiti, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lesotho, Malawi, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Panama, The Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, and Zambia.

There are now 29 countries on the list, with the addition of Cuba – starting from 4am on Tuesday, 20 July.

The full list of countries still on the MHQ list can be read here. People flying into Ireland from these countries must spend 14 days in a designated hotel upon arrival.

Those who enter the hotel quarantine system can leave after 11 days if they receive a negative PCR test on the tenth day of their stay.

Those coming from countries not on the designated list are required to quarantine at home for 14 days, or until they receive a negative Covid-19 test within five days of arrival.

From 19 July, fully-vaccinated travellers from Britain to Ireland will no longer need to self-isolate on arrival here, according to the Irish Embassy in London.

“Fully vaccinated travellers from GB to IE will not need a pre-departure PCR test or to quarantine at home on arrival. You will need proof of being fully vaccinated – NHS Covid Pass, vaccination status letter or paper vaccine card will all be accepted,” the embassy tweeted, adding that all passengers will still need to complete the Online Passenger Locator Form.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“People who are not fully vaccinated will need a negative pre-departure PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Ireland. 14 days home quarantine will apply but a negative PCR test taken from day 5 after arrival can end your quarantine.”

Ireland is to reopen to international travel from 19 July.