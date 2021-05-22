#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 22 May 2021
Six more states removed from Mandatory Hotel Quarantine list

By Órla Ryan Saturday 22 May 2021, 3:23 PM
1 hour ago
File photo of an airplane
Image: Shutterstock/OlegRi
Image: Shutterstock/OlegRi

SIX MORE STATES have been removed from the Mandatory Hotel Quarantine list, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed.

The states are Andorra, Georgia, Kuwait, Mongolia, Nigeria and Puerto Rico.

All travellers into Ireland must have a negative pre-departure test and those from non-designated countries must observe a quarantine period at home.

The full list of countries still on the MHQ list can be read here.

People flying into Ireland from these countries must spend 14 days in a designated hotel upon arrival.

The government will next week give a detailed and “comprehensive” statement on plans for travel, aviation, entertainment, sport and mandatory hotel quarantine as part of the next phase of reopening for June and July.

