13 Central and South American countries added to mandatory quarantine list

A FURTHER 13 countries have been added to the list of countries from where people arriving here would be required to quarantine in a hotel, bringing the total to 33.

Primary legislation has to pass all stages of the Oireachtas before people are mandated to quarantine in hotels, but people arriving from ‘category 2′ countries are currently legally required to self-quarantine for a full two weeks.

The 13 states being added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list include:

Argentina

Bolivia

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

French Guiana

Guyana

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Suriname

Uruguay

Venezuela

Anyone arriving into this country without a negative PCR test is also considered ‘category 2′ and must quarantine for a full two weeks.

The government is continuing to advise against all non-essential international travel.

“If you travel to Ireland from any of the high-risk countries, you must complete a full 14-day quarantine period,” Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.

“This applies to all passengers from designated states, regardless of nationality and the aim of this measure is to protect the population from challenges posed by new variants of concern.”

Donnelly brought legislation to the Dáil this week to bring in mandatory quarantine in a designated facility.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Once the Bill has passed through all stages in the Oireachtas, it will be referred to the President for his consideration. Subject to the Bill becoming law, it is the government’s intention to commence the operation of mandatory quarantine facilities as soon as possible,” Donnelly said.

The other countries currently designated as Category 2 are:

Angola

Austria

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Eswatini

Lesotho

Malawi

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

Republic of South Africa

Rwanda

Seychelles

Tanzania

United Arab Emirates

Zambia

Zimbabwe

A national oversight group for Variants of Concern (VOCS) has been established to monitor and advise upon the challenges posed by VOCs.

The group provides advice to the Chief Medical Officer, who in turn advises the Minister for Health on countries to be specified as Category 2 under the current Regulations (S.I. No. 44 of 2021).