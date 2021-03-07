#Open journalism No news is bad news

President Michael D Higgins signs mandatory quarantine legislation into law

The law was passed in the Dáil and Seanad.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 7 Mar 2021, 10:55 AM
Michael D Higgins photographed last month.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has signed into law the legislation to bring in mandatory quarantine in a designated facility for certain passengers entering the country. 

The Health (Amendment) Bill 2021 was brought forward to the Dáil by the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last month. 

It was passed in both the Dáil and the Seanad and has now been signed into law by the president. 

“Subject to the Bill becoming law, it is the government’s intention to commence the operation of mandatory quarantine facilities as soon as possible,” Donnelly has previously said. 

People arriving into Ireland from certain countries will have to stay at designated hotels for up to 14 days.

