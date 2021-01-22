Poll: Should there be mandatory quarantine for people who arrive in Ireland from abroad?

HEALTH EXPERTS HAVE called for mandatory quarantine to be introduced for people who arrive in Ireland from abroad, in a bid to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

The government has considered such a move but, to date, ruled it out.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said a mandatory quarantine period would be “disproportionate” and unworkable because of the open border with Northern Ireland.

A number of other countries, such as Australia and New Zealand, have brought in mandatory quarantines where people have to stay in hotels for two weeks or more.

People arriving in Ireland must have evidence of a negative PCR test 72 hours before arrival. They are then advised to restrict their movements, while those arriving from Britain, South Africa or South America are told to self-isolate for 14 days.

