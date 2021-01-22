#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Friday 22 January 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Should there be mandatory quarantine for people who arrive in Ireland from abroad?

A number of other countries have brought in mandatory quarantine.

By Órla Ryan Friday 22 Jan 2021, 11:04 AM
31 minutes ago 8,205 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5332489
File photo of a passenger in Dublin Airport
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
File photo of a passenger in Dublin Airport
File photo of a passenger in Dublin Airport
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH EXPERTS HAVE called for mandatory quarantine to be introduced for people who arrive in Ireland from abroad, in a bid to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

The government has considered such a move but, to date, ruled it out.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said a mandatory quarantine period would be “disproportionate” and unworkable because of the open border with Northern Ireland.

A number of other countries, such as Australia and New Zealand, have brought in mandatory quarantines where people have to stay in hotels for two weeks or more.

People arriving in Ireland must have evidence of a negative PCR test 72 hours before arrival. They are then advised to restrict their movements, while those arriving from Britain, South Africa or South America are told to self-isolate for 14 days.

Poll: Should there be mandatory quarantine for people who arrive in Ireland from abroad?


Poll Results:

Yes (546)
No (38)
I'm not sure (16)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie