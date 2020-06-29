This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 29 June, 2020
Mandatory use of face coverings on public transport 'likely' to be enforced through fines

Enforcement will not begin for a number of weeks, the CEO of the National Transport Authority said.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 29 Jun 2020, 8:32 AM
1 hour ago 4,899 Views 18 Comments
Members of the public travelling on the Luas last week in Dublin.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE USE OF face coverings on public transport is being made mandatory, but enforcement will not begin for a number of weeks with fines expected for non-compliance. 

The wearing of face coverings on public transport has been made compulsory as capacity on buses, trains and trams increase from 20% to about 50% (36 or 37 people per double-decker Dublin Bus).

Wearing a face covering in crowded situations such as public transport was already being strongly recommended prior to this move.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast this morning, the CEO of the National Transport Authority (NTA), Anne Graham, said enforcement won’t be as “extreme” as those without a face covering being denied entry on public transport.

“What we are asking customers is to wear face coverings, and we’re working on encouraging customers this week in particular to have a face covering when they are travelling on public transport,” Graham said.   

It’s likely that it will be enforced through fines, so if you’re not wearing a face covering there will be a fine associated with not wearing a face covering, but that’s something that’s being worked on at the moment.

Graham said the NTA does not have “the means to enforce it at this stage, but that is coming” in the next few weeks. 

She said it’s the responsibility of the individual to wear a face covering when travelling on public transport.  

“Wear your face covering, please,” Graham said.  

The mandatory face coverings measure was signed off by members of the outgoing Cabinet last week following weeks of criticism that passengers on trains, buses and the Luas were not using face coverings while travelling.

The National Public Health Emergency Team recommended that from Phase Two, face coverings should be used while on public transport or in busy locations such as supermarkets. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

