#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 12 May 2021
Advertisement

Manhunt underway after man shoots dead boss and colleague at French sawmill

The local public prosecutor, Eric Maurel, today urged the man to turn himself in.

By AFP Wednesday 12 May 2021, 6:52 PM
22 minutes ago 1,287 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5435677
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Krasula
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Krasula

A MANHUNT IS underway in southern France for a man who shot dead his boss and a colleague at a sawmill in the mountainous Cevennes region before escaping into a forest.

Around 300 officers joined the search for the 29-year-old suspect, who is accused of shooting his boss in the head shortly after arriving for work yesterday morning and then killing a work colleague before fleeing into the woods.

The local public prosecutor, Eric Maurel, today urged the man to turn himself in.

“I’m calling on him to listen to reason, lay down arms and explain what spurred him to act as part of a peaceful surrender,” Maurel told reporters.

An employee of the sawmill, who witnessed the killings in the village of Les Plantiers, told investigators the shooter pulled a gun after he was chided for not saying hello on arriving for work.

Stunned by the attack, another colleague tried to intervene, but the suspect also shot him in the head, the witness said.

Investigators said the man had recently clashed with his boss about his working hours.

Police backed by helicopters continued today to comb the cave-studded mountains for the suspect, described as a keen hunter who had at one point talked of becoming an army sniper.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The rugged Cevennes, a bastion of French Protestantism situated north of Montpellier, is one of the most remote regions of France.

Numerous French Resistance members hid out in the area’s caves and forests during World War II.

© – AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie