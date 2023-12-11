Manhunt underway for 'dangerous' gunman as two people killed in Switzerland

SWISS POLICE ARE hunting a “dangerous” gunman after two people were killed and another was injured today in the southern town of Sion.

A massive police operation is underway to find the 36-year-old man suspected of the mass shooting, a rare event in the wealthy Alpine nations.

Police said he had fired shots at people in two distinct locations in the picturesque town in the Alpine Wallis region shortly before 8am (7am Irish time).

“Two people were killed and another was injured,” regional police said in a statement.

Advertisement

Police said the man’s motives for carrying out the shootings remained unknown.

However, they said initial information indicated that the shooter knew his victims.

Numerous heavily-armed police were patrolling the motorway into Sion, and were scouring the town for suspect, who they described as “dangerous”.

“We are actively hunting the presumed perpetrator,” police said, warning that “under no circumstances should (members of the public) try to stop him or approach him”.

The Wallis public prosecutor’s office has launched a murder investigation, it added.

© AFP 2023