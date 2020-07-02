This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 2 July, 2020
Post-mortem due on man found dead in car in Dublin city centre

According to gardaí, the man was in his early 20s.

By Adam Daly Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 10:25 PM
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man’s body was found in a car in Dublin city centre this afternoon. 

The discovery was made shortly after 2pm today, when gardaí were called to the Parnell Street area. 

It’s believed the man, in his early 20s, was sleeping rough as he was known to homeless charity groups.

A post mortem is due to take place at a later date and the results will determine the course of the investigation, a garda spokesperson said. 

Inner City Helping Homeless said that despite the ongoing pandemic, it is still seeing up to 125 people sleeping out on a nightly basis. 

“We need a complete overhaul on the homeless service system and I not only call on the new Minister to initiate this but invite him to attend nightly outreach supports with our teams. No person should be offered a sleeping bag instead of a bed. It’s time we eradicated rough sleeping across this country.”

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

