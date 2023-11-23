Man's body found at residential premises in Firies area in Kerry

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man’s body at a residential premises in the Firies area of county Kerry.
The man’s body was found yesterday and removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem is due to be conducted.
The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.
Enquiries are ongoing, gardaí said in a statement.
