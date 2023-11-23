Advertisement

Thursday 23 November 2023
Alamy Stock Photo File photo of a garda
Investigation

Man's body found at residential premises in Firies area in Kerry

A post-mortem is due to take place at University Hospital Kerry.
26 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man’s body at a residential premises in the Firies area of county Kerry.

The man’s body was found yesterday and removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem is due to be conducted.

The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing, gardaí said in a statement.

