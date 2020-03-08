Gardaí investigating discovery of man's body in Westport Quay this morning

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information on the circumstances surrounding the death of a man (30s) whose body was found at The Quay in Westport today.

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the man’s death in Co Mayo.

The body was discovered by a passer-by who raised the alarm shortly before 9am this morning.

The man’s body was removed from the water and taken to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital.

The local coroner was notified and a post-mortem exam is due to be carried out tomorrow morning.

Gardaí are not treating the death as suspicious but will await the outcome of the post-mortem to decide the course of their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station 094-9038200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.