Man's body found in 'unexplained circumstances' in Co Donegal

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the discovery of a man’s body in “unexplained circumstances” in Co Donegal.

The body of the man, aged in his 50s, was found lying in a laneway behind a row of houses in the vicinity of Knockalla Drive in Buncrana at around 7.30pm on Friday evening.

The body remains at the scene, which was preserved overnight.

The office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified. Both will attend the scene today, where a technical examination will be carried out.

A garda spokesperson said a post-mortem will be conducted today and the results of the examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.