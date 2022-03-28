#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 13°C Monday 28 March 2022
Teenager admits to manslaughter of Urantsetseg Tserendorj in Dublin's IFSC last year

The boy will stand trial for Ms Teserendorj’s murder later this week.

By Peter Doyle Monday 28 Mar 2022, 5:22 PM
A TEENAGE BOY has today admitted killing Urantsetseg Tserendorj in Dublin city centre last year. 

The boy – who is now 16 years old and cannot be named because he is a minor – pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the murder of Ms Tserendorj but guilty to her manslaughter. 

At the court on Dublin’s Parkgate Street this afternoon, he also pleaded guilty to producing a knife and to attempting to rob Ms Tserendorj on a walkway between George’s Dock and Custom House Quay in the IFSC, Dublin on 20 January 2021. 

The plea of manslaughter was not accepted by the State however, and the boy will stand trial for Ms Teserendorj’s murder later this week. 

A jury of seven women and five men has been selected to hear the case, which has been scheduled to begin on Wednesday 30 March before Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring. 

It is expected that the trial will last eight days. 

Peter Doyle

