Injuries reported after car rams into pedestrian area in Spain’s Marbella

A view of a sign at the entrance to Marbella. File photo. (Martin Keene/PA)

POLICE IN SPAIN’S city of Marbella say a car rammed into a pedestrian area filled with outdoor cafes and restaurants, and several people have been injured, some of them seriously.

A police spokeswoman said officers arrested the car’s driver and are investigating the incident.

Online videos from the scene of the crash, one of the main thoroughfares in the coastal resort city, showed ambulances and police officers while waiters cleaned up or assisted people on the ground.

The incident took place in the mid-afternoon as the area was busy with customers having lunch.

El Espanol newspaper reported that the driver was a young local man who was in the car with his parents during the incident.

It said that at least five people were injured and police were not treating the accident as terrorism-related.

With reporting from Céimin Burke