Five injured in Marbella nightclub shooting

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been injured following a shooting at a nightclub in Marbella.

The incident happened at the Opium club at around 12.10am Irish time.

Police in the Spanish city said four had suffered gun shot wounds.

The man, believed to be the shooter, was stabbed several times, local media has reported.

Videos shared on social media show people running from the sound of gunshots.

Large crowds had descended on the beach club to see DJ Black Coffee perform.