'It's not popular, but needs to be said': MacSharry defends saying some civil servants using lockdown to watch box sets

SLIGO-LEITRIM TD Marc MacSharry has said his comments accusing some public servants of laziness and using the Covid-19 crisis as an excuse to “lie on the couch and watch box sets” will not be popular, but he stands over his words.

During the week, the during a debate on the Social Protection Bill MacSharry spoke about some civil servants who he said “frankly, Covid-19 has been great cover for doing nothing”.

He described his dealings with one State agency which will not have people back in that office until the end of August.

“Most people have been allowed to return to work, particularly in the private sector,” he said, stating that if people are working from home, they should be able to continue their work online and on the phone.

“Many elements of our State agencies, Departments and local authorities, however, are using this situation as cover to lie on the couch and watch box sets, returning an odd call here and there and doing the maximum of the minimum to tick over during this period. Productivity has fallen and that is unacceptable,” he said.

“Whether it is opportunism, coming from the labour relations side, laziness and-or poor management, it needs to be addressed because the country needs all its officials working at full tilt to get productivity levels up to the maximum so we get through this crisis in the best possible way,” he added.

‘Evocative’

Today, MacSharry defended his comments on RTÉ’s Today Show with Sarah McInerney, stating that the remarks were “evocative” and a “figure of speech” used to illustrate the point he was making.

“I’m afraid it gives me no pleasure to do it, but I must stand over the comments,” he said.

During his 13 minute speech, he said he commended the civil servant workers who have been hard at work throughout the pandemic crisis, adding that he was praising the staff in social welfare for the extraordinary work that they’ve been doing.

However, he said a number of people have contacted him over the last number of months concerned about the matter.

“And inevitably such comments would bring the anger of many of the hard-working people who are in spare bedrooms or kitchen tables over the last period of time but it doesn’t take from my view, in terms of this point needing to be made. And I think that the public at large, cannot be expected to accept mediocrity dressed up as efficiency on a consistent basis.

“Of course, such comments aren’t popular, but it needs to be said. And that’s something that nationally we need to address,” he said, though he acknowledged that some people are annoyed with him about his remarks.

He clarified that the comments did not apply to those that are working hard in the public sector.

“This isn’t about getting votes. Will this lose me votes? Absolutely, it will. But if politics was just about populism… I would have joined Sinn Féin or become an Independent years ago,” he said.

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin confirmed he has written to Micheál Martin about the comments, which he said were “wrong, offensive and divisive”.