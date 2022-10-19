Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 19 October 2022
MacSharry readmittance to FF parliamentary party hits stumbling block

Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke with MacSharry about rejoining the party last week.

16 minutes ago 1,546 Views 1 Comment
Image: Leah Farrell

MARC MACSHARRY’S READMITTANCE to the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party has hit a stumbling block this evening, with party whip Jack Chambers and the Taoiseach telling members that “an issue has arisen” in bringing him back into the fold. 

It had been widely expected that Chambers would put down a motion this evening proposing MacSharry return to the party.

However, Fianna Fáil sources have told The Journal that members were told there was an issue, with the Taoiseach asking TDs and senators to “trust the whip to deal with it”. 

It has been described as “all very mysterious” by those in attendance at the parliamentary party meeting tonight, with no further details given to them as to what the hold-up is.

Some are speculating that it is just a “procedural irregularity in his membership” that is the issue. It is understood his re-admission will be examined next week.

In recent weeks there have been calls for the TD to make a return. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin had a heated discussion with MacSharry last week over the process of how the TD could be readmitted to the party.

MacSharry is understood to have raised several other incidents in which Fianna Fáil TDs resigned the party whip and returned without having to reapply.

MacSharry resigned the Fianna Fáil whip last year following the Katherine Zappone controversy that erupted around Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

The controversy, which stemmed from the appointment of Zappone as a UN Special Envoy, lead to a vote of no-confidence in the Foreign Affairs Minister.

In his resignation letter, MacSharry hit out at the Taoiseach and his leadership of the party, which is understood to have been an issue of discussion between the pair last week, with Martin taking issue with the comments. 

MacSharry had said that Fianna Fáil party positioning and policy were being determined “in a fashion consistent with an undemocratic totalitarian regime”. 

