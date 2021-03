First off - it's March - but what season does that fall under in Australia? Shutterstock Spring Summer

Autumn Winter

Julius Caesar was famously assassinated during this month but when exactly are the Ides of March? Shutterstock 12th 13th

15th 17th

The word March comes from the Roman god Mars. What was Mars the god of? Shutterstock Caramel Death

Grain War

Paddy's Day is this month. We know Patrick himself was Welsh - but what was his real first name? Shutterstock Darerca Caemlus

Daffyd Maewyn

The hour goes forward this month. But on 20 March we get a near 50-50 split of day and night. What is this called? Shutterstock Vernal Equinox Lupus Equinox

Tecta Equinox Fasces Equinox

March used to be the first month in the year - true or false? Shutterstock True False

Lithuania celebrates what day on 16 March? Shutterstock Day of the Gold Smugglers Day of the Food Smugglers

Day of the Oil Smugglers Day of the Book Smugglers

National Beer Day is usually celebrated on 1 March in what country? Shutterstock Germany Iceland

New Zealand Laos

The first Barbie doll was sold in the month of March. But what year was it? Shutterstock 1953 1959

1961 1963