MARCH WAS A month for getting out the umbrellas, with rainfall above average across most of the country, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster’s new monthly climate statement for March shows that rain was above average in most of the country, with the wettest conditions hitting the south and east, while temperatures were above average for the month across the whole country.

The weather station at Dublin Airport recorded 115.4mm of rain, which is 219% of its average rainfall for March. 2024 and 2023 are now two of the three wettest Marches on record at the station, along with 1947.

The highest daily rainfall total anywhere in the country was 45.3mm at Dublin Airport on Thursday, 1 March – its highest daily rainfall for March on record.

The number of rain days recorded at weather stations in March ranged from 20 days at Belmullet, Co Mayo to 29 days at both Shannon Airport, Co Clare and Ballyhaise, Co Cavan.

All mean air temperatures across the country were above their LTA for the month.

The wet weather brought tough conditions for farmers, who reported difficulties carrying out their normal activities due to the heavy rain saturating soils.

Met Éireann’s latest farming commentary, issued today at noon, is cautioning that the week ahead will be unsettled with frequent showers and rain, and some heavy downpours at times.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be two to rive times higher than normal, with the wettest conditions expected in the west and southwest.

Met Éireann has previously warned that farming is expected to face increasing challenges as global warming destabilises Ireland’s climate.

Climate change is set to bring more intense and more frequent weather extremes of all kinds, include periods of intense rainfall.

March also saw warmer than average temperatures for the month around the country, particularly in the southwest.

The month’s highest maximum air temperature (16.3 degrees Celsius) was reported on Sunday, 31 March.

Meanwhile, the World Meteorological Organisation confirmed that 2023 was the hottest year of modern records.