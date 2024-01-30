Advertisement
Man United's Marcus Rashford. Alamy Stock Photo
Case closed

United: Rashford accepts responsibility over FA Cup omission due to 'disciplinary matter'

Rashford was left out of the Newport game due to illness after reportedly spending Thursday night in a Belfast nightclub.
24 minutes ago

MANCHESTER UNITED SAY Marcus Rashford “has taken responsibility for his actions” after his omission from the squad for Sunday’s FA Cup win at Newport.

Rashford was left out due to illness after reportedly spending Thursday night in a Belfast nightclub, but United say the issue has now been resolved.

United said in a statement: “Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed.”

Rashford has returned to training and is understood to be in contention for Thursday night’s Premier League trip to Wolves.

United boss Erik ten Hag had sought to deflect the attention on Rashford’s absence on Sunday, simply stressing that it was “internal matter”.

Ten Hag had previously criticised Rashford’s “unacceptable” decision to attend a nightclub shortly after United’s 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City in November.

