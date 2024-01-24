Advertisement
Margot Robbie as Barbie. Alamy Stock Photo
Poll: Should Margot Robbie have received an Oscar nomination?

Was Barbie snubbed?
YESTERDAY’S OSCAR NOMINATIONS have caused a bit of a stir after Margot Robbie missed out on a nod for her performance in the Barbie movie.

Robbie missed out on a Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination while her co-star, Ryan Gosling, got a nod for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken.

Gosling has voiced his surprise on the snub, saying “there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film”.

Barbie is the highest grossing film in the Irish Box Office history.

So today we’re asking, should Margot Robbie have received an Oscar nomination?


Poll Results:

Who cares? (506)
Yes, she was plastic and fantastic (457)
No, she wasn't that good (359)



