This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 25 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A private matter': No comment from Taoiseach as TD drops swing claim against Dublin hotel

The Irish Independent reports today that TD Maria Bailey has dropped her claim against The Dean hotel.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 25 May 2019, 7:25 PM
1 hour ago 10,906 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4652506
Maria Bailey had claimed she suffered head, back and hip injuries after a fall off a swing at the hotel.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Maria Bailey had claimed she suffered head, back and hip injuries after a fall off a swing at the hotel.
Maria Bailey had claimed she suffered head, back and hip injuries after a fall off a swing at the hotel.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE TAOISEACH HAS said the withdrawal of a compensation claim by a Fine Gael TD against a Dublin hotel is a private matter for her and not something his party is involved in.

Earlier today, Irish Independent journalist Shane Phelan reported that Maria Bailey has dropped her personal injuries case against the Dean Hotel. The newspaper had previously reported details of the action before the Dublin Circuit Civil Court, in which Bailey alleged negligence or breach of duty against the Dean Hotel over a fall from a swing at the venue.

She had claimed she suffered injuries to her head, lower back and hip in the alleged incident. 

Court documents lodged as part of the case stated the TD could not run for three months after the fall, but the Irish Independent reported this morning that she had participated in a 10km race just three weeks after the incident. 

Bailey later told the Irish Independent she has decided to withdraw her case because “the past week has been very difficult for my family”.

“I had nothing to hide. I had an accident, I was hurt and I had medical bills as a result of the accident,” she said. 

When asked about the issue today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: 

“I think in the first instance it is a private matter for her. It’s an incident that occurred before she was even elected to the Dáil and isn’t something the party has been involved in.”

He said he hadn’t had a chance to talk to Bailey about it yet but he is sure he will next week.

‘Livid’

Earlier this week, Senator and former Minister for Justice Michael McDowell said he was “struck” by the case. 

“It also occurs to me that if the government is serious about driving down the claims culture, we cannot stand idly by when adults with two objects, one in each hand, lose their seat and fall off a swing and then claim that there should have been a supervisor looking after them, especially when it comes from somebody who has so much public influence and clear influence over government policy in these matters.”

It is understood many Fine Gael TDs were unaware that their colleague was taking the legal case. One told TheJournal.ie they were “livid” when they heard. 

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty, when asked about the case, said every individual has a right to take a case. 

However she said the government’s job was to ensure that when claims go to court, that they are “sensible”. 

“We are incredibly serious. We don’t want to stop anybody from going to court and making a claim if they feel that they have a right to do so but what we absolutely cannot have and tolerate is exorbitant claims being given to people off the back of previous records of exhorbitant claims that are putting people out of business. We can’t have that.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie