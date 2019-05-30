This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 30 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We're satisfied with the result': Dean Hotel confirms Maria Bailey has officially withdrawn case

Fine Gael announced yesterday it will launch an internal review of the case.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 30 May 2019, 1:59 PM
37 minutes ago 5,060 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4661512
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE GROUP THAT owns the Dean Hotel has confirmed TD Maria Bailey has now officially withdrawn her case against the hotel.

The Fine Gael TD had taken a Civil Court case after she fell from a swing at the Dublin hotel. There was controversy after details of the case were made public, and at the weekend Bailey said she would be withdrawing the claim.

The Press Up Entertainment Group said today that a notice of discontinuance has now been filed in the Circuit Court.

“This matter has reached a formal conclusion and we are satisfied with the result,” it said in a statement. “We now want to fully focus on looking after our guests.”

This is not case closed for Fine Gael, however, which has launched its own internal review of the claim. The Dun Laoghaire TD met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar – who has accused her of causing “reputational damage” to the party – yesterday afternoon to discuss the fallout from the controversy. 

This review will be undertaken by Senior Counsel David Kennedy and Bailey has agreed to participate with the review. 

It is understood the review will take about two weeks and then the Taosieach will report back to the parliamentary party.

If Varadkar decides to impose sanctions on Bailey – which some sources say he may do – it is believed it will only be done when all the facts have been established away from the glare of the media. 

It is understood there was no appetite by members at parliamentary party meeting last night to give Bailey ‘a further kicking’ with one source saying there are few politicians that have faced such relentless coverage and scrutiny. Bailey was not present at the meeting.

The focus has also moved to Arts Minister Josepha Madigan, and what role she may have played in advising Bailey on the claim.

Bailey was being represented by Madigans solicitors, a family business the arts minister was previously involved in. A government spokesperson said earlier this week that Madigan had divested all interests in the firm when she entered public office.

They also said Madigan indicated that she would not breach any client confidentiality. 

- With reporting by Christina Finn.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie