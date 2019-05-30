'We're satisfied with the result': Dean Hotel confirms Maria Bailey has officially withdrawn case

THE GROUP THAT owns the Dean Hotel has confirmed TD Maria Bailey has now officially withdrawn her case against the hotel.

The Fine Gael TD had taken a Civil Court case after she fell from a swing at the Dublin hotel. There was controversy after details of the case were made public, and at the weekend Bailey said she would be withdrawing the claim.

The Press Up Entertainment Group said today that a notice of discontinuance has now been filed in the Circuit Court.

“This matter has reached a formal conclusion and we are satisfied with the result,” it said in a statement. “We now want to fully focus on looking after our guests.”

This is not case closed for Fine Gael, however, which has launched its own internal review of the claim. The Dun Laoghaire TD met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar – who has accused her of causing “reputational damage” to the party – yesterday afternoon to discuss the fallout from the controversy.

This review will be undertaken by Senior Counsel David Kennedy and Bailey has agreed to participate with the review.

It is understood the review will take about two weeks and then the Taosieach will report back to the parliamentary party.

If Varadkar decides to impose sanctions on Bailey – which some sources say he may do – it is believed it will only be done when all the facts have been established away from the glare of the media.

It is understood there was no appetite by members at parliamentary party meeting last night to give Bailey ‘a further kicking’ with one source saying there are few politicians that have faced such relentless coverage and scrutiny. Bailey was not present at the meeting.

The focus has also moved to Arts Minister Josepha Madigan, and what role she may have played in advising Bailey on the claim.

Bailey was being represented by Madigans solicitors, a family business the arts minister was previously involved in. A government spokesperson said earlier this week that Madigan had divested all interests in the firm when she entered public office.

They also said Madigan indicated that she would not breach any client confidentiality.

- With reporting by Christina Finn.