This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 18 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Motion of no confidence tabled against Fine Gael's Maria Bailey

The Tánaiste reaffirmed his support for Bailey and said there has to be a point where a person is allowed to move on with their life.

By Christina Finn Friday 18 Oct 2019, 11:00 AM
1 hour ago 11,454 Views 36 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4856563
TD Maria Bailey was demoted by the Taoiseach earlier this year.
Image: Niall Carson
TD Maria Bailey was demoted by the Taoiseach earlier this year.
TD Maria Bailey was demoted by the Taoiseach earlier this year.
Image: Niall Carson
TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has reaffirmed his support in TD Maria Bailey following a motion of no confidence being tabled against her within the party.
The motion has been tabled in her own constituency,and was put down by the Blackrock District of Fine Gael, a section of the Dun Laoghaire branch.

It is understood the motion was not dealt with last night, however, a counter-motion deferring the motion to a later date was passed after concerns were raised by members that no prior notice that the motion was being tabled was given.

If passed, the motion has the potential to remove Bailey as a party candidate in the next general election.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Sean O’Rourke show this morning, Coveney said that the electorate will ultimately have their say on Bailey.

“Maria Bailey is somebody who has paid a very, very heavy price for making a mistake and she continues to pay that price,” he said, adding:

“She is a very hard-working TD, she has been selected to represent Fine Gael in the next General Election.”

Coveney said Bailey is “looking to rebuild her political career”, stating that she is working very hard to do that. 

The Tánaiste spoke of the disciplinary action taken against Bailey, and encouraged people to have a sense of fair play in terms of proportionality.

“The Maria Bailey I know is somebody who would desperately like to rewind the clock on some of the choices she made.

“She has paid an extraordinary price for a mistake and is dying to move on with both her political career and her life,” he said. 

Coveney said the controversy has taken a toll on Bailey and her family, adding that surely “there is some point” where a person is allowed to move on. 

Demoted 

Bailey was demoted, but not suspended from the party following an internal party review, which found that she “overstated” the impact of injuries she suffered following a fall at the Dean Hotel in Dublin.

The Dún Laoghaire TD withdrew legal proceedings she had filed against the hotel after claiming she had been injured when she fell from a swing at the premises.

Bailey took to the airwaves to speak about the case on RTÉ’s Sean O’Rourke programme in May, in what her own party colleagues have described as a “car-crash interview”. 

Related Read

27.05.19 Fine Gael reacts to 'car crash' Maria Bailey interview: 'I think she did herself a disservice this morning'

Despite later dropping her lawsuit, Bailey was strongly critical of the media for its coverage of the case, saying it acted as “judge, jury and executioner” during its reporting.

Bailey has stated that she regrets taking the case and that she “made no attempt to mislead”.

Leo Varadkar demoted Bailey and removed her as chair of the Oireachtas Housing Committee. 

Since the controversy, a number of TDs have stated that they do not believe Bailey should run in the next general election, for fear that it could damage the party. 

TheJournal.ie reported in July that the Taoiseach received dozens of complaints about Bailey and the case. 

Fine Gael gave no response to queries by TheJournal.ie on the matter. TheJournal.ie attempted to contacted Bailey, but there was no response by the time of publication.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie