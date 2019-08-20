This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Maria Bailey resigns as chair of two more Oireachtas committees following 'swing-gate'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last month sacked Bailey from the position of chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Housing.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 9:25 PM
23 minutes ago 3,614 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4775521
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

FINE GAEL TD Maria Bailey has resigned as chair of two more Oireachtas committees in the wake of her now dropped personal injury claim against the Dean Hotel.

TheJournal.ie has learned that Bailey has formally resigned as Chair of the Select Committee on Members Interests along with her role as Chair of the Working Group on Committee Chairs.

A letter to committee secretariat Charles Hearne, which has been published on Independent.ie confirmed the Dun Laoighaire TD resigned in order to continue “the smooth running” of the committees.

“As you are aware the Taoiseach made a decision to demote me and remove me as Chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Housing, Planning and Local Government,” she said.

“I now feel that in the interests of the smooth running of the Select Committee on Members Interests (Dáil Éireann) it would be best for me to resign as Chair of the Committee,” she said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last month sacked Bailey from the position of Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Housing, Planning and Local Government, which came with a €9,500 salary.

The sanction comes following an internal party review carried out by David Kennedy SC which has found that she “overstated” the impact of injuries she suffered following a fall at the Dean Hotel in Dublin.

In a statement following that, Bailey said she regrets taking the case and that she “made no attempt to mislead”.

Court documents lodged as part of the case stated that Bailey could not run for three months after the fall but the TD ran a 10km race three weeks after the incident.

Varadkar had been under pressure to publish details of the review.

Commenting afterwards he said: “It is clear to me, that Deputy Bailey made numerous errors of judgement in her handling of this matter from the outset, during and even after she’d withdrawn the case.”

“And her approach jars with that of a Government taking action to reduce personal injury payments, claims and insurance costs to people and businesses,” he added. 

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

