This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 23 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fine Gael complains to Facebook over ads for website targeting Maria Walsh and 'the homosexual lifestyle'

The website is designed to look like a campaign site in favour of the Walsh’s candidacy but instead casts her in a negative light.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 22 May 2019, 11:07 PM
1 hour ago 8,936 Views 37 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4647687
Midlands North-West candidate Maria Walsh.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Midlands North-West candidate Maria Walsh.
Midlands North-West candidate Maria Walsh.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

FINE GAEL IS requesting that Google and Facebook remove ads directing people to a website targeting European election candidate Maria Walsh.

The website is designed to look like a campaign site in favour of the Walsh’s candidacy but instead casts her in a negative light.

The website is found at a web address similar to the candidate’s mariawalsh.eu website.

The website’s homepage says that it “is not affiliated to Maria Walsh’s campaign”.

The homepage states: “Maria Walsh is running for MEP. But before you vote for her, make sure that you know what she stands for.”

The website specifically targets Walsh for her work as an LGBT advocate and says that she has used the term homophobia “as a weapon”.

“The word ‘homophobia’ is just one of the ways in which LGBT activists force those of Christian belief to give official recognition to their lifestyle,” the website states.

The website quotes an Irish Times interview with Walsh in which she says she will “ruffle feathers” of traditional Fine Gael voters.

The website claims this translates as a promise by Walsh to go after “traditional values”.

“Maria has made clear that her aims include to annoy those who, because of conservative beliefs, cannot approve of the homosexual lifestyle,” the website states.

PastedImage-50596 An ad for the website shared online. Source: Twitter

Links to the website have been shared on social media and there are also Facebook ads promoting it online.

Fine Gael has now asked that they be removed.

A representative of Walsh’s campaign told TheJournal.ie this evening that Oireachtas Communications Committee chairperson Hildegarde Naughton is to meet with representatives from Google and Facebook about the ads.

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard, who also sits on the committee, said this evening that the Facebook ad for the website should not be allowed.

“Social media is a powerful tool for political debate and we have seen that throughout this debate. However ads like this are supposed to be subject to very specific transparency rules – which don’t seem to have worked in this case,” he said.

“We hear a lot of talk from Facebook about their commitment to protecting elections here and around the world but they need to put their money where their mouth is now and take decisive action.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (37)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie