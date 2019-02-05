This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 5 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mariah Carey is coming to Dublin for One Sweet Day this May

The US singer will perform in the 3 Arena on 22 May.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 9:26 AM
1 hour ago 3,934 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4477229
Carey recently released her 15th studio album.
Image: PA Images
Carey recently released her 15th studio album.
Carey recently released her 15th studio album.
Image: PA Images

US SINGER MARIAH Carey is to open her European tour with a gig in Dublin’s 3 Arena.

The much-lauded songstress will play the Irish venue on 22 May this year before heading to London to play three nights in the Royal Albert Hall.

The 10-date European leg of her Caution World Tour will also include dates in Paris, Hamburg, Aalborg, Barcelona, Bordeaux and Amsterdam.

Carey is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, having sold more than 200 million records as part of a career that began over 30 years ago.

During that time, Carey scored US number one singles in 11 conservative years and recently released her 15th studio album.

Tickets for Carey’s European concerts including the Dublin gig go on general release this coming Friday 8 February at 10am.

Tickets start at €70 including booking fee and will be on sale through Ticketmaster

Members of her official fansite can receive access to tickets from today.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'One occupant visible' in wreckage of Emiliano Sala plane
    75,551  18
    2
    		'It feels as if God scored an own goal': Priest who died in accident at Laois parochial house laid to rest
    42,146  33
    3
    		Poll: Should fadas on names be included on official documentation?
    39,747  112
    Fora
    1
    		Freshly Chopped plans to sell hats, knives and tea towels to keep its Grafton Street outlet alive
    1,257  0
    2
    		Poll: Are you preparing for a no-deal Brexit?
    186  0
    3
    		Dog-sitting app HouseMyDog is merging with a Spanish rival to take on the European market
    102  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap - Matt Williams' harsh words leaves a nation finding solace in the GAA
    76,907  53
    2
    		As it happened: West Ham vs Liverpool, Premier League
    54,708  36
    3
    		Setback for Liverpool's title ambitions as they're held by West Ham
    29,955  129
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why Meghan Markle's message to sex workers has divided opinion
    17,441  2
    2
    		Why it's important to have style icons like Vogue Williams' Mam to emulate
    10,600  0
    3
    		Bradley Cooper was absolutely terrified when Gaga invited him on stage in Vegas
    8,858  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Partner of man whose body was found in slurry pit was 'shaking and upset' on day he disappeared
    Partner of man whose body was found in slurry pit was 'shaking and upset' on day he disappeared
    Man sent to trial accused of endangerment of life over alleged circumcision carried out on baby
    Man jailed for stabbing ex-partner's teenage son in the stomach
    HEALTH
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    INMO calls ministers' invite to talk about issues other than pay 'massively disrespectful' and 'cynical'
    Opinion: We need to remove the stigma around lung cancer - no one should be blamed for getting it
    COURT
    James Quinn loses appeal against conviction for Gary Hutch murder
    James Quinn loses appeal against conviction for Gary Hutch murder
    Judge questions whether property developer who owes over €1m accepts responsibility for tax offences
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    IRELAND
    Schmidt's selection calls will be fascinating for 'massive' Scotland clash
    Schmidt's selection calls will be fascinating for 'massive' Scotland clash
    Analysis: Ireland slip with the little details that make a big difference in attack
    'At the start I was actually going into the scrum myself': Ross making his impact felt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie