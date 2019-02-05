Mariah Carey is coming to Dublin for One Sweet Day this May

US SINGER MARIAH Carey is to open her European tour with a gig in Dublin’s 3 Arena.

The much-lauded songstress will play the Irish venue on 22 May this year before heading to London to play three nights in the Royal Albert Hall.

The 10-date European leg of her Caution World Tour will also include dates in Paris, Hamburg, Aalborg, Barcelona, Bordeaux and Amsterdam.

Carey is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, having sold more than 200 million records as part of a career that began over 30 years ago.

During that time, Carey scored US number one singles in 11 conservative years and recently released her 15th studio album.

Tickets for Carey’s European concerts including the Dublin gig go on general release this coming Friday 8 February at 10am.

Tickets start at €70 including booking fee and will be on sale through Ticketmaster.

Members of her official fansite can receive access to tickets from today.