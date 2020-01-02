This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 2 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Broadcaster Marian Finucane has died at the age of 69

The veteran broadcaster has worked at RTÉ since 1976.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 6:09 PM
46 minutes ago 114,736 Views 65 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4951951
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

VETERAN BROADCASTER MARIAN Finucane has died at the age of 69.

The presenter of The Marian Finucane Show worked at RTÉ since 1976, when she began as a continuity announcer.

She was the first presenter of Liveline and has won a number of awards for her work.

Joe Duffy, who took over from Finucane as presenter of Liveline, today described her as “the most welcoming voice”.

He said everyone who went on Liveline when she was presenter and on her recent show “knew you would get a fair hearing”.

“A lot of people will be in deep shock, this time of year – no time is a good time but we just lost Gay [Byrne] on 4 November. We lost Marian on 2 January, less than two months later. She was deeply upset with Gay’s passing,” he said.

I think she’s just the voice of reason, the lovely, soothing, charming, welcoming voice that made such a difference on the national airwaves.

In 2015 Finucane married her long-term partner John Clarke, with whom she had two children. Their daughter Sinead died in 1990 at the age of eight after suffering from leukaemia.  

RTÉ director general Dee Forbes said her colleagues learned of her sudden passing with “profound shock and sadness”.

“Marian was a broadcaster of immense capability; a household name, she was first and foremost a tenacious journalist with a zeal for breaking new ground. From Women Today to Liveline to her weekday radio show on Radio 1 and, latterly, her enormously popular Saturday and Sunday radio programme, she tackled the big social issues of the day with command and insight,” she said.

“Multi-skilled, she forged a distinguished career on television, as well as undertaking significant charity work in Africa. Ireland has lost a unique voice. RTÉ has lost a beloved colleague. My sincere and heartfelt sympathies to her husband John and son Jack.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (65)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie