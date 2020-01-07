This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 7 January, 2020
Funeral of broadcasting legend Marian Finucane to be held in Kildare today

The Mass will be broadcast online on RTÉ’s NewsNow.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,373 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4955739
Marian pictured in 2005.
Image: Graham Hughes/Photocall Ireland!
THE FUNERAL OF broadcasting legend Marian Finucane will take place in Kill, Co Kildare today. 

The 69-year-old, who presented the Marian Finucance Show on RTÉ radio 1 on Saturdays and Sunday, died suddenly last week. 

At midday today, friends, family and former colleagues, are set to arrive at St Brigid’s Church in Kill, Co Kildare for her funeral mass. 

The chief celebrant of the Mass will be Monsignor Ciarán O’Carroll and burial will take place privately afterwards. 

Friends and former colleagues reacted with shock and sadness upon hearing the news of her death last week. 

“A defining voice for RTE Radio 1, and for the nation,” is how Tom McGuire, Head of RTÉ Radio One described his colleague, stating that her work on Liveline was without parallel. 

Also speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime this evening, Liveline’s Joe Duffy said he was in shock after hearing the news today. 

“She invented Liveline,” he said, stating that everyone knew they would get a fair hearing off Marian. 

Born in 1950, Marian Finucane first worked with RTÉ in the 1970s. A qualified architect, she became a programme presenter working on programmes concerned with contemporary social issues, especially those concerning women, notably on Women Today.

She became a household name with her Liveline programme on RTÉ Radio One. A winner of the Prix Italia, her television work included Consumer Choice and Crime Line.

On Gay Byrne’s retirement in 1999, she took over his early morning radio slot to present The Marian Finucane Show, ultimately taking over the morning slots on Saturday and Sunday.

Marian is survived by her husband John and son Jack.

Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

