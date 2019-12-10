Roxette lead singer Marie Fredriksson dies aged 61

THE LEAD SINGER of Roxette, Marie Fredriksson, has died at the age of 61.

Fredriksson passed away yesterday following a 17-year long battle with cancer, a statement from her management said.

In 2002, she was diagnosed with a severe brain tumor and received treatment that her management said “took its toll but ultimately was successful”.

The statement added: “Thanks to her extremely strong fighting spirit, Marie by 2009 was able to start a gradual return to the world’s stages. The unlikely second coming of Roxette resulted in several new albums, and tours that again put the duo in front of screaming, smiling and crying crowds all over the world.

“During the comeback years Marie was an amazing trooper, overcoming the many rigors of touring in order to meet her fans on stage again and again. But by 2016, the show was finally over when Marie´s doctors advised her to stop touring and focus on her health.”

Paying tribute to Marie, Roxette’s co-founder Per Gessle said: “Time goes by so quickly. It’s not that long ago we spent days and nights in my tiny apartment in Halmstad, listening to music we loved, sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share!

“Thank you, Marie, thanks for everything. You were an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer. Thanks for painting my black and white songs in the most beautiful colours.

“You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years. I’m proud, honoured and happy to have been able to share so much of your time, talent, warmth, generosity and sense of humour. All my love goes out to you and your family. Things will never be the same.”