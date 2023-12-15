Gardaí appeal for witnesses on 30th anniversary of Marie Kilmartin's disappearance

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for information related to the murder of Marie Kilmartin who disappeared 30 years ago, on 16 December 1993 from her home in Portlaoise.

Marie went missing from her home in Beladd at approximately 4pm that day.

She had been attending a Christmas party at the local nursing home she worked in, and had been dropped home by two friends, who watched her walk into her own front door on the day she was last seen.

She was 35-years-old at the time.

Her body was later discovered on the 10 June 1994 in the Portarlington area of Laois., in a bog drain.

Three arrests were made over the course of the 30 year investigation, but no one has ever been charged.

Gardaí continue to liaise with Marie’s family in relation to the investigation.

Marie’s daughter Áine has campaigned to urge witnesses to come forward in the past.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any relevant information to come forward, no matter how small the details may seem.

A garda spokesperson said that with the passage of time, someone may now be in a position to provide information to Gardaí that they couldn’t before.

Or, someone who has spoken to Gardaí already may be able to provide further information.

Gardaí will treat any and all interactions with those who come forward with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.