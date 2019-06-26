Potential breakthrough in 35-year-old case as man arrested over murder of Marie Tierney

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed almost 35 years ago.

Marie Tierney was reported missing by her husband on 22 October 1984 after leaving their house in Jenkinstown, Kilkenny the night before.

Her car was discovered the following day but her body was not found until two months later on 21 December in a ditch on the Bleach Road, Kilkenny. She had been strangled.

In October of last year, the remains of the mother-of-two were exhumed from Conahy graveyard in Kilkenny and taken to Waterford University Hospital for examination.

This morning, gardaí have said that a man in his 70s was in connection with the investigation. The man is being held in Kilkenny Garda Station.

Until today, there had been no arrests to date for her murder.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Crimecall a number of years ago, Marie’s sister Breda described her as “devoted to her children” and “as close as you could get” to a perfect parent.